Small rise in Covid cases

2 hours 48 min ago 0
Shetland has recorded a further three coronavirus cases today (Wednesday).

That represents a fall on previous days, and just 2,434 cases were recorded across Scotland – a major decrease.

Public Health Scotland said it was aware that today’s cases were lower than expected, and said they would provide an update in future reports.

NHS Shetland said the low figure was due to a national delay in reporting cases.

“Because of this we expect to see higher positive case numbers tomorrow,” the health board said.

“All those waiting on PCR results will not be affected and will still get their results as quickly as possible.”

The isles have recorded 73 cases in the last seven days, according to today’s figures.

