Lifesavers use navigational skills to map out a festive message

The route taken by the crew.

Volunteer lifesavers put their navigational skills to festive use by mapping out a Christmas tree design.

Lerwick RNLI posted an image of the route taken on last night’s (Wednesday) festive exercise, which demonstrated impressive precision.

The RNLI said on Facebook: “It’s been a test of their navigation, search planning and boat handling skills, with no less than 33 waypoints, including the star.

“On behalf of the crew, we’d like to wish everyone a happy and safe Christmas.

The RNLI crew. Photo: RNLI.

“We couldn’t do what we do without you.

“Thanks so much for all your support in 2020.”