In this week’s Shetland Times

46 min ago 0
In today’s (Friday, 24th December) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Maintaining the SIC’s inter-island ferry fleet has cost £18m over the past five years, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has revealed. Councillor Ryan Thomason said the figure proved that fixed links should be “top of the agenda”.
  • Tenants in council houses have criticised a proposed rental hike as “beyond a joke”, citing poor housing and a backlog of repairs.
  • A Yell man who rowed 83 miles down the River Thames in a homemade boat has thanked islanders after he raised over £5,600 for a motor neurone disease charity.
  • The DVSA has said it has no intention to withdraw a planning application to use Scatsta as a HGV and motorbike testing site.
  • FEATURE – Everyone’s favourite street-roaming moggy, Tommy the Cat, is featured this week.
  • Plus The Shetland Times looks back on the first six months of 2021 in the Review of the Year, as well as featuring some of the best in sporting action from this year.

 

