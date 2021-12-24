Fishing and Marine Headlines News

Royal Navy warship makes festive isles visit

Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster is spending Christmas in Shetland.

The Portsmouth-based Type 23 frigate and her crew have been deployed around the UK since the beginning of August.

The ship remains at readiness over the festive period.

She is due to be berthed alongside Lerwick until Monday, allowing the crew downtime to reset and restock supplies before heading back to sea.

And just to show off their talents, the crew held a Christmas jumper competition while on their way to Lerwick.

The Navy says crewmembers also gave Mary Berry a run for her money with a special Christmas Bake Off.

Each team took on a Royal Navy “sponge cake mix” with the petty officer’s mess on board being awarded the prize for the best decoration – if not best taste.

Commanding Officer Louise Ray said: “Having been deployed for nine of the last twelve months I am immensely proud of the way in which each member of my 200 ship’s company has performed their duty in spite of the backdrop of the Covid pandemic.

“To be away from home over Christmas is never nice, but the support offered by our families, friends and the wider enterprise is always well received by the team.

“To get alongside for the festive season will allow the necessary relaxation.”

Sometimes known as “the capital ship”, HMS Westminster is one of twelve Type 23 frigates currently serving with the Royal Navy.

Type 23s have worked as the backbone of Royal Navy activity for nearly 30 years. They have been used for tasks including anti-drug smuggling missions, disaster relief, and to safely escort foreign warships and submarines through the UK’s sensitive waters.

Being an anti-submarine specialist, Westminster is most at home in the North Atlantic patrolling for submerged submarines, but more recently has been relying on her radar to track the unseen boats through thick fog in the North Sea and Dover Straits.

