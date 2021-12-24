Life in Shetland News

Santa’s flight is cut short as the coastguard responds to emergency

All eyes were on the sky today (Christmas Eve) as Santa Claus took off to visit folk before Christmas Day.

Coastguard Rescue 900 shared the first picture of Santa setting off this morning, and said a special guest had arrived at Sumburgh for a “reindeer refuel”.

They told folk to get their “eyes to the skies” for Santa’s flyover.

A waving Santa was spotted in the skies above South Mainland and Lerwick but the morning’s flight was cut short following an emergency callout.

In a Facebook post, Coastguard Rescue 900 said: “Afternoon – not the usual post from us, but lots of folk are asking about Santa.

“Rescue 900, is currently on an emergency rescue mission, so this mornings Santa flight was cut short and this will also impact any thoughts of an afternoon flight.”

 

 

