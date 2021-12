Craving reestit mutton and tattie soup this winter?

If you’ve ever wondered how the festive favourite is made, Taste of Shetland has shared an insight into the process in a new online video.

Viewers are shown the curing and salting of the lamb before it is hung up to dry.

A recipe for tattie soup, with the reestit mutton added at the end, is also showcased.

The full video can be watched below: