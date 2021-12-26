A white Christmas
It was officially a white Christmas, according to the Met Office.
Shetland was one of only a few places in the UK, alongside Aberdeenshire and Perthshire, to see snow on Christmas Day.
It was officially a white Christmas, according to the Met Office.
Shetland was one of only a few places in the UK, alongside Aberdeenshire and Perthshire, to see snow on Christmas Day.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.