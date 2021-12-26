Life in Shetland News

A white Christmas

Jackie Darbyshire 10 hours 28 min ago
A very frosty Sea Road looking out to Ness of Sound and Bressay on Christmas Day. Photo: Jackie Darbyshire

It was officially a white Christmas, according to the Met Office.

Shetland was one of only a few places in the UK, alongside Aberdeenshire and Perthshire, to see snow on Christmas Day.

 

