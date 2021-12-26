Historic Scalloway boat cradle set for faithful restoration

Photo: Mark Burgess

A replica Second World War boat cradle in Scalloway has been given the green light by council planners.

The Shetland Bus Friendship Society submitted plans in September to replace the existing cradle, constructed in 1975, which was said to be “no longer in use or maintained” and “slowly corroding away”.

The plans for a replacement cradle are fully supported by the Øygarden kommune in Norway and Malakoff Ltd, on whose shipyard the cradle currently sits.

An accurate replica of the original 1942 cradle will be constructed following the planning approval.

Planning manager Iain McDiarmid said the new cradle would be a “welcome addition to Scalloway’s historic waterfront”.

He said it would “not only serve as an important visitor attraction and educational tool for future generations”, but would also help in “strengthening existing community ties between Shetlanders and Norwegians”.

“The existing 1975 cradle is in a poor condition due to its corroding steel construction and has no historic significance or relevance to the original purpose of Prince Olaf Slipway built in 1942,” he added.

“Hence its removal and subsequent replacement in the style, scale and materials of the original cradle will seek to better reflect the history of the Second World War slipway, which is also of national importance to Norway.”

The so-called 1975 cradle has been in place for almost 50 years at the Prince Olav Slipway, but has no historical significance to the original cradle associated with the Shetland Bus.