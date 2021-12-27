Covid restrictions: what the new rules mean

Temporary restrictions which the government say will reduce the spread of the Omicron variant have come into force.

Since Boxing Day (yesterday), attendance at large events has been limited to 100 people for indoor standing events, 200 people for indoor seated events and 500 people for all outdoor events seated or standing.

From today (Monday), one metre physical distancing has been reinstated in hospitality and indoor leisure settings including pubs, restaurants, gyms, theatres and museums. Table service is also required in bars and pubs.

Nightclubs will also be closed for at least three weeks unless they operate with table service and physical distancing.

Da Wheel in Lerwick has said it will be open with table service.

All of the temporary measures will be reviewed on 11th January.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes said: “These temporary restrictions are targeted at reducing the spread of Omicron while the accelerated vaccination programme takes effect.”