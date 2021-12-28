Walk-in vaccination clinics offered this week

The vaccine.

NHS Shetland is running more walk-in vaccination sessions later this week as efforts to give all eligible folk a booster before the new year continue.

Walk-in only sessions will be run between 11am and 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday.

The health board said that no appointments will be available and folk should just turn up.

Anyone who is eligible, including those aged 12 and over who have not yet had a first dose and those 16 and over who are due a second dose, is encouraged to go along.

Folk that are 18 and over and are due a booster are also urged to go.

“We are also especially appealing to anyone who missed getting vaccinated earlier because they had tested positive or were isolating, or missed an appointment for any reason, ” NHS Shetland said.

“But remember, you must leave a four week gap (12 weeks if under 18) between testing positive and getting vaccinated.”