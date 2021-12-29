Christmas covid case numbers released

Covid-19

The first covid statistics since Christmas eve have been published showing Shetland has recorded 80 new cases during the last five day period.

The breakdown shows seven cases on Christmas Day, 12 on Boxing Day, 23 on 27th December, 22 on 28th December and 16 today, Wednesday.

Across Scotland 15,849 new cases were confirmed today, with three reported deaths, 36 people remained in intensive care and 679 people remain hospitalised.

The rolling, seven day figure of confirmed covid cases in Shetland between the 20th and 26th December stands at 91.

The Scottish government however have stated the case numbers could be higher as “there continues to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs; this and the festive period have impacted turnaround times for results. The figures being reported today will include a backlog from before Christmas.

“We are starting to see improvements in turnaround times, and continue to monitor the situation.”