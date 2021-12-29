No new restrictions but isolation could be changed as cases surge

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: BBC.

The Scottish government is considering making changes to the period of isolation, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She was addressing Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon about a large surge in Covid cases – with Shetland recording 80 in the last five days.

More than 15,000 were recorded nationwide today, and Ms Sturgeon said the government was now weighing up the “risk and benefits” of changing the isolation period.

England has recently amended its rules so positive cases can stop isolating after seven days, if they provide two negative LFT tests.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish government would make a decision in the next week about its approach.

Holyrood was recalled for an emergency address as Covid cases continue to soar, with 80 new hospital admissions in the last day too.

The first minister said that while hospital admissions had mostly remained stable, there was concern that today’s rise was “a sign of things to come”.

However, she added there was “grounds for optimism” that so far high case rates had not meant many more people in hospital.

She urged people to get their booster jabs, saying that while it would not prevent you from catching Covid it would “significantly enhance our protection” from its worst effects.

She added the booster “could quite literally save your life”.