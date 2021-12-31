Headlines News

In today’s edition of The Shetland Times:

Stuart Prestidge 34 min ago
In today’s edition of The Shetland Times:
The last edition of 2021 - out now.

In today’s (31st December) edition of The Shetland Times:

•We speak with retailers in Lerwick’s Commercial Street to see how Christmas trade fared and what they are hoping the New Year will bring.
• The man, the myth, the legend that is Smirk celebrates 40 years illustrating for The Shetland Times.
• The waiting list for people to access NHS mental health services is growing, with fears a new lockdown could worsen the situation that has seen young people waiting six months for treatment.
• Preparations for May’s local elections have begun with the Greens’ Alex Armitage announcing his intention to stand. He will be one of three environmentally-focused candidates on the ballot.
• Plus we look back at what made the headlines during the last six months of the year.
• SPORT – A review of the sporting highs and lows of 2021.
• SPORT – Strength athletes Shauna Moar and Jonni Manson flex their muscles in Preston.

Plus readers letters, opinion and more.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.