Major progress in glamping project as two new pods arrive at Bigton site

A new glamping site at Bigton has moved a step closer with two two-bedroom pods now arriving in the isles.

Owners John and Julie Rosie wrote on their Shetland Glamping Facebook page that the pods had arrived on Thursday, 23rd December.

That marks a significant milestone in the project’s development, with the site set to open to the public in April or May next year.

The pair shared their latest progress this month, having started site works in the summer after obtaining planning permission.

While the site will eventually have three pods available to hire, Shetland Glamping said that initially the site would open with just two pods – with the other arriving at a later date.

Each pod will contain a double bed, bunk beds and a sofa bed, sleeping a maximum of six people.

Mr and Mrs Rosie secured planning permission for two two-bedroom lodges on the plot at Rerwick, Bigton, in March 2020.

But they then spotted a gap in the market and instead pivoted to plans for a glamping site instead.