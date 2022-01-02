Early warning of NorthLink disruption

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has warned its passengers of potential disruption to ferry services in the coming days.

The ferry operator said that both of its north and southbound passenger sailings on Monday, 3rd January, could potentially leave earlier than scheduled due to a poor weather forecast.

Both freight sailings are also under review, with a “high possibility” that the MV Helliar sailing from Lerwick will be cancelled on Monday.

Further updates will follow on Monday morning.