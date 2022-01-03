Ferries to leave early with further disruption likely

Photo: Kevin Jones

Both of NorthLink’s passenger sailings will depart early tonight (Monday).

The MV Hrossey will sail from Aberdeen at 2pm this afternoon for Lerwick, while the MV Hjaltland will leave Lerwick at 4pm.

She is expected to arrive into Orkney at 10pm.

Tonight’s freight sailing of the MV Helliar from Aberdeen has been cancelled.

Both Tuesday night’s passenger sailings are also under review due to the high wind forecast, with the possibility that the MV Hjaltland will not call into Kirkwall on its way from Aberdeen to Lerwick.