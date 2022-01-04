Headlines News

Co-op accused of double standards following mainland store objection

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 31 min ago 0
Co-op accused of double standards following mainland store objection
The site of the planned new Co-op in Scalloway. Photo: SIC

The Co-op has been accused of double standards after it called on a North East local authority to turn down a new discount store.

The supermarket chain has voiced concerns over the potential impact a new Aldi in Macduff could have on its own store in nearby Banff.

Hundreds of residents have reportedly written to Aberdeenshire Council, insisting the new development is badly required.

But the Co-op has called on the council to refuse Aldi’s bid.

It comes after controversial plans for a new Co-op in Scalloway were approved by Shetland Islands Council.

Only last month Seamount Property Development – the organisation behind the new Scalloway store, as well as a similar development in Sandwick – argued the supermarkets would create jobs and improve choice. The new isles stores have both been approved.

Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall stood down from the planning committee following the Scalloway decision, citing concerns over the amount of say councillors actually have over planning decisions.

Responding to the latest story, she said the boot was on the other foot.

“It’s interesting to see that the concerns that were raised in connection with the Scalloway development … are the very same concerns that are being used here by the Co-op to lobby against a rival supermarket in a location where they, the Co-op, currently are the established trader.”

Seamount has been approached for a response.

