NorthLink’s southbound sailing not expected in Aberdeen until 3pm due to high winds

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

Tonight’s (Tuesday) southbound NorthLink sailing out of Lerwick is not expected to arrive in Aberdeen until 3pm tomorrow due to adverse weather.

NorthLink Ferries said Hrossey’s 7pm scheduled sailing, will have her departure delayed until later this evening or the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Tonight’s northbound Hjaltland sailing will no longer call in at Kirkwall in Orkney and will instead sail straight to Lerwick, where she is due to arrive at noon tomorrow.

Both of tonight’s freight sailings have been cancelled and will depart tomorrow instead.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for high winds lasting until midnight tonight.