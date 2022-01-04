Shetland Times nominated for two awards at Highlands and Islands Press Ball

The Shetland Times has been shortlisted for the Highlands and Islands Newspaper of the Year award – and Ryan Nicolson has won a nomination for the Reporter of the Year award.

The Shetland Times will be looking to collect the top accolade for the second time in a row having been named winner in 2020 – the last time the awards took place, with the event cancelled last year because of Covid.

The newspaper goes head-to-head against two other nominees, The Orcadian and The Stornoway Gazette, when the awards are announced at the regional press ball in Inverness next month.

Editor Alistair Munro said: “I am delighted the newspaper has again been nominated for the Highlands and Islands Newspaper of the Year Award, proving the high standard of journalism this newspaper has.

“It is privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team, not only within the newsroom but throughout the whole of the Times workplace who help produce and print the newspaper in Shetland.

“The entire newsroom works hard to cover all aspects of life in the isles, and this nomination is a recognition of that.”

He added: “I am particularly proud of Ryan Nicolson, who has been shortlisted again – following on from 2020 when he was nominated for the Young Reporter of the Year award.

“To get shortlisted for the Reporter of the Year accolade is a massive achievement as there is such strong competition for what is the top individual award at the ceremony.”