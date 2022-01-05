Man spared jail after assault

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A first-time offender has avoided a custodial sentence following an attack where he used a metal baton to strike his victim – who has been awarded £1,000 compensation.

Matthew Robert Williamson, 21, of Norgaet, Lerwick, pleaded guilty at Lerwick Sheriff Court to the assault that took place on 9th May in Burgadale, Brae.

The unprovoked attack saw the victim hit on the head and body whereby he fell to the ground. Williamson then repeatedly punched and kicked the victim and stomped on his head, causing non serious injuries.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client was “ashamed of what he did and recognises how serious this matter is”.

Mr Allan also told the court his client had not had a “straightforward upbringing” having been placed in residential care.

He added: “There is no excuse for that behaviour and Mr Williamson recognises that. He really does get it.”

Williamson has also found employment within the fishing processing industry and had no prior convictions.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told the defendant that a few years ago an assault of this kind would have resulted in a custodial sentence.

The sheriff also took into consideration new sentencing guidelines coming into effect later this month where young offenders under the age of 25 are to be spared custodial sentences if other suitable punishments are available.

He sentenced Williamson to a two year supervision order, 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay compensation of £1,000.