Pensioner targets teen in supermarket

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 73-year-old man who followed a teenager around a supermarket and took a photo of her bottom has had sentencing adjourned until next month pending a criminal justice social work report.

The incident took place in Tesco in Lerwick on 21st November last year. The 16-year-old victim and her grandmother were shopping when the teenager heard something and turned to see Brian Laing of Staneyhill, Lerwick, had taken an image of her bottom and was zooming in on the image to view it.

The court heard how the victim alerted her grandmother and began to cry.

The victim said that Laing then continued to follow the pair around the store and stare at them. She then took a photo of the accused and his car before calling police.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court Laing was arrested and questioned. When CCTV was taken from Tesco the incident could be “clearly seen”.

Mr MacKenzie added: “I cannot attribute any other motivation than a sexual motivation. He’s gone to a degree of trouble and a degree of risk.”

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had suffered six heart attacks and the incident happened prior to a visit to an Aberdeen hospital. He added he was on a “lot of medication”.

Laing had denied taking the photo when questioned by police stating he was looking at a shopping list, however, Mr Allan stated to the court his client had no memory of following or taking the image.

Laing, who did not appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court, had though pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening and/or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear and alarm, namely taking a photo of the 16-yr-old girl without consent and followed her and her grandmother around Tesco, persistently staring at them.

The case was adjourned subsequent to a criminal justice social report being completed until 7th February.