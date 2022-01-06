Highest ever daily Covid total recorded

Shetland has recorded a further 41 coronavirus cases today (Thursday).

That is the isles highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Shetland has now recorded 161 cases in the last seven days, according to Scottish government figures.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said yesterday that demand for tests had been “really high” over the last month.

“The last few weeks have been really busy and very difficult,” Dr Laidlaw added.

She said that changes to isolation rules should alleviate some of the pressure on the health board.