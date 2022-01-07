Headlines News

MSP demands breakdown of £9 million air traffic control costs

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 4 min ago 0
MSP demands breakdown of £9 million air traffic control costs
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh.

An MSP has demanded a breakdown of the £9 million spending on air traffic control centralisation.

Isles member Beatrice Wishart has made the call after the tendering process for the controversial air traffic management strategy was cancelled.

She has written a letter to transport minister Graeme Dey.

In her letter, Ms Wishart welcomes the procurement cancellation and reiterates her misgivings about safety, connectivity and job losses of the proposed project.

The cancellation by Hial of the tendering process follows an agreement reached in October between management and the Prospect union.

Prospect national secretary Richard Hardy said: “Prospect welcomes the written answer by transport minister Graeme Dey indicating that Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has cancelled it’s tender process in respect of the remote towers project.

“Prospect and Hial are engaged in sensitive negotiations in relation to the future delivery of air traffic services, but our long term goal has always been to maintain high quality, high value air traffic jobs in their current location.”

Hial said it had contacted the companies involved in the remote tower procurement in October to confirm that the tender exercise had been halted.

It said would be inappropriate and unfair to expect tenderers to remain engaged in the procurement process given that the timescale, scope and extent of possible future remote air traffic provision had yet to be agreed by all key stakeholders.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.