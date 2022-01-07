In this week’s Shetland Times

Headlines News

In today's (Friday, 7th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Fears voiced for emergency calls after broadband move for landline telephones
• Relaxation of self isolation rules
• Tribute is paid following the death of a respected former headteacher in Scalloway.
• A former drug user has spoken out in praise of a free Lerwick-based programme.
• Tourism boost for hotels and B&Bs despite continued Covid concerns.
• Delight in Fair Isle as superfast internet is set to reach the island.
• EXCLUSIVE: Papa Stour’s A/B telephone at last finds its way to a collector in North Wales.
• Read Stephen Gordon’s feature on the history of the klondykers.
• SPORT: Teenage daredevil Andrew Georgeson is carving a trail on his mountain bike.

