In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 7th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Fears voiced for emergency calls after broadband move for landline telephones

• Relaxation of self isolation rules

• Tribute is paid following the death of a respected former headteacher in Scalloway.

• A former drug user has spoken out in praise of a free Lerwick-based programme.

• Tourism boost for hotels and B&Bs despite continued Covid concerns.

• Delight in Fair Isle as superfast internet is set to reach the island.

• EXCLUSIVE: Papa Stour’s A/B telephone at last finds its way to a collector in North Wales.

• Read Stephen Gordon’s feature on the history of the klondykers.

• SPORT: Teenage daredevil Andrew Georgeson is carving a trail on his mountain bike.