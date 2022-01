The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

A warning has been issued over likely ferry disruptions next week.

NorthLink says weather forecasts indicate the possibility of delays to its services from Monday to Friday.

More detailed updates will follow.

The anticipated disruption comes as a period of dry dock begins for the Hjaltland.

She left Aberdeen today [Saturday] at 9am for Rosyth.

The Hrossey, however, is due to leave Holmsgarth for Aberdeen tonight at 7pm.