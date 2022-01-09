Crewman airlifted from offshore platform
An offshore crewman has been airlifted to hospital in Lerwick for medical reasons.
The Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter was called to a North Sea platform.
The incident happened 130 miles north east of Sumburgh.
Shetland Coastguard said a crewmember on the platform had to be evacuated.
The call came at around 8.15 this [Sunday] morning.
The helicopter landed at the Clickimin in Lerwick before the patient was transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.
