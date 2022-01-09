Crewman airlifted from offshore platform

The coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

An offshore crewman has been airlifted to hospital in Lerwick for medical reasons.

The Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter was called to a North Sea platform.

The incident happened 130 miles north east of Sumburgh.

Shetland Coastguard said a crewmember on the platform had to be evacuated.

The call came at around 8.15 this [Sunday] morning.

The helicopter landed at the Clickimin in Lerwick before the patient was transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.