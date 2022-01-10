NorthLink warns disruption likely all week

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has warned its passengers that its ferries are likely to face disruption all week.

The ferry operator said there was the possibility of disruption from tonight (Monday) all the way through to late Friday, 14th January.

The MV Hrossey will sail as normal tonight however, leaving Lerwick at 7pm for Aberdeen.

NorthLink is currently operating a dry dock timetable on the Lerwick-Aberdeen route, with the MV Hjaltland returning to service on Sunday.