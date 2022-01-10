Young people encouraged to apply for free bus travel

The South Mainland bus passing through Gulberwick. Photo: SIC.

A free bus travel scheme is hoped to help young people access work, education and leisure activities.

Anyone aged five-21 and living in Scotland can apply for a National Entitlement Card (NEC) from today (Monday) to access the scheme when it launches on 31st January.

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson has encouraged young people in Shetland to apply.

“Free bus travel will enable our younger population to have better access to education, employment and social settings, while taking the pressure off their finances,” he said.

“More use of public transport is also an important part of helping tackle the climate emergency and hitting Shetland’s environmental targets.”

Anyone with previously issued cards, such as the Young Scot, will need to apply for a replacement. Children aged five-10 need to apply for a new junior NEC. Those aged under 16 need to ask their parent or guardian to apply.

Visit Shetland Islands Council’s Youth Services for more details on how to apply.