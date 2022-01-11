Carmichael: Garden party was ‘clear breach of lockdown rules’

Alistair Carmichael met Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

MP Alistair Carmichael has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should face “the full force of the law” if he is found to have broken rules around outdoor gatherings.

It was revealed on Monday that around 100 Downing Street staff were invited to a gathering on 20th May 2020 to “make the most of this lovely weather” – when the public were being asked to meet only one other person outdoors to socialise.

Between 30-40 people – including Mr Johnson and his wife – are said to have attended the gathering.

Mr Carmichael said this appeared to be a “clear breach of lockdown rules” from the prime minister.

“Boris Johnson himself said just days after this party that the police should step in to stop people holding outdoor gatherings.

“It would absolutely reek of double standards if the police don’t investigate these allegations in full.

“We must get to the bottom of this. If rules were broken, those responsible should face the full force of the law.”