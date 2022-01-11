News

Concerns raised over accuracy of daily Covid figures

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 28 min ago 0
People testing positive with a lateral flow test no longer take a confirmatory PCR test.

Questions have been raised about the accuracy of daily Covid figures following changes to testing requirements.

NHS Shetland non executive director Colin Campbell said the data would be less reliable as it now depended on folk recording their own positive lateral flow test (LFT) results.

Previously, people testing positive with an LFT would take a confirmatory PCR test which would automatically be recorded in the daily figures.

Shetland’s daily figures have declined in recent days. Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson told today’s (Tuesday) board meeting this was due to the reduction in PCR testing. 

Chief executive Michael Dickson said the daily figures were “not the biggest show in town anymore”.

He said hospital admissions were more relevant. 

However, Mr Dickson said it was still important to record LFT results to help contact tracers. 

“Reporting in Shetland has been pretty good,” he said.

“Shetland is an exemplar community where people understand the importance of doing the right thing, not just for themselves but for their family and the whole community.”

