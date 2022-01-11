Drugs worth over £50k seized at Sumburgh Airport 

Stock image of Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Class A drugs with an estimated street value of more than £50,000 have been seized at Sumburgh Airport.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery, which was made yesterday morning (Monday).

He is due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of Fort William CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

DI Bilton urged anyone with information or concerns about drug misuse to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.