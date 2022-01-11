News

Drugs worth over £50k seized at Sumburgh Airport 

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 14 min ago
Drugs worth over £50k seized at Sumburgh Airport 
Stock image of Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Class A drugs with an estimated street value of more than £50,000 have been seized at Sumburgh Airport.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery, which was made yesterday morning (Monday).

He is due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of Fort William CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

DI Bilton urged anyone with information or concerns about drug misuse to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.