‘Plenty of spaces’ for anyone wanting to get jabbed

Vaccinators are “poised and ready to go” at this week’s clinics.

NHS Shetland’s area partnership forum chairman Ian Sandilands said there were “plenty of spaces” for anyone looking to get jabbed.

Mr Sandilands was speaking at today’s (Tuesday) board meeting where members were told of the “magnificent” vaccination uptake so far.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said the coverage had been impressive across all age groups for first, second and booster jabs.

She highlighted a slight anomaly in the 65-69 age group, which has a slightly lower vaccination rate than others.

“We are still open and we are still accepting people, so if you have changed your mind about the vaccine come along, you will still be welcomed with open arms,” she added.

Ms Robinson said uptake had also been very high among staff with just “one or two” social care workers yet to be vaccinated.

“We are constantly reminding people and offering them the opportunity to get vaccinated,” she added.