Restrictions on outdoor events eased with hospitality next in line

Outdoor events will be able to go ahead with normal crowds from Monday, 17th January.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that restrictions on outdoor events would end next week, with restrictions on other areas to be eased in a phased approach.

Just 500 people can attend outdoor sporting events currently.

The Scottish government will also meet next week to discuss removing the need for table service and one-metre distancing in venues which serve alcohol.

Ms Sturgeon said it seemed case numbers in Scotland were now at, or close to, “the peak” of Omicron infections.

While case numbers were still “very high”, she said there was undoubtedly “cautious grounds for optimism”.

No update was provided on the return of nightclubs, which were closed for three weeks from 27th December.