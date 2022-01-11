Sculpture move to old Tolbooth certain to ‘get people speaking’

Living Lerwick project manager Steve Mathieson said he expects there to be some negative comments about the new location for one of the Locus sculptures.

Plans were lodged with the SIC to move the Storm Cargo piece, which resembles two halves of a guillemot’s egg, from the Royal Bank of Scotland to the old Tolbooth building.

It was revealed in December that one person had tripped and another had crashed into the installation with their car, leading to cones being placed around it.

Asked about the move at Monday’s Lerwick Community Council (LCC) meeting, Mr Mathieson said there was “no actual traffic” and “no parking” at the old Tolbooth location.

“There shouldn’t be any chance of people bumping into it or falling over it,” he said.

“We think this is the best solution.”

LCC chairman Jim Anderson said he was sure there would be some “adverse comments about it” and added it would “get people speaking”.

“Yeah, we take that for granted,” Mr Mathieson responded.