News

Warning over folk attending hospital appointments with Covid symptoms

Andrew Hirst 59 min ago 0
Warning over folk attending hospital appointments with Covid symptoms
People are presenting with Covid symptoms at the Gilbert Bain Hospital 

People are attending hospital appointments with Covid symptoms, having been “lulled into a false sense of security” over testing changes.

Acting chief nurse Amanda McDermott warned more people were wrongly relying on negative lateral flow tests (LFTs) when symptomatic. She said they were then going about their business, including attending outpatient appointments, when they could be infectious.

Changes were introduced across Scotland last week which mean people testing positive with an LFT no longer need to take a confirmatory PCR test.

However, as Mrs McDermott stressed at today’s (Tuesday) NHS Shetland board meeting, anyone with symptoms must continue to take the PCR.

“I think people have been lulled into a false sense of security,” she said.

“Because we are doing LFTs all the time, they think if it’s negative they are fine to go about their business.

“But if you are symptomatic LFTs are not good enough.”

Area partnership forum chairman Ian Sandilands also reminded folk of the importance of logging LFT results to assist contact tracers.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said it was “absolutely essential”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.