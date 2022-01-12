News

Cope appoints new chief executive

Gareth Leishman, Shaun Williamson and Malcolm Kelly celebrate in the Polycrub. Photo: Cope

Cope Ltd. has appointed Steven Coutts as its new chief executive.

Steven Coutts. Photo: Cope

Mr Coutts, who has been a councillor for 10 years and served as political leader for the last four, will initially make a phased start to his new role.

He will take up the position full-time in the spring.

Cope chairman Neil Jamieson said they were “delighted” to have Mr Coutts step into the job.

“His leadership skills and extensive business experience will be key to support us moving forwards sustainably and to ensure we continue to provide the access to inclusive opportunities that Shetland requires for years to come.

“Steven’s experience will help us maintain and develop strong ties with local and national stakeholders whilst also developing a vibrant future that ensures more choice of roles for current and future participants.”

Mr Coutts said he was “really looking forward” to his new role.

“There are significant opportunities out there for the future and working together we will see Cope and the individuals we support flourish and thrive,” he added.

 

