Families asked to remove tributes before grass-cutting season

Shetland Islands Council is reminding folk to remove memorial tributes from its burial grounds before the end of January.

The council is also asking folk to arrange for the removal of wreaths and flowers which are not in a suitable receptacle before grass-cutting starts.

The burial services team is preparing for this year’s grass-cutting season from 1st February, and will remove and dispose of any material which is not in a suitable container.

Anyone with any queries should contact burial services on 01595 744853 or 744898, or email burials@shetland.gov.uk.