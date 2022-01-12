Headlines News

MSPs debate endometriosis as average time for diagnosis is put at eight and a half years

Ryan Taylor
Beatrice Wishart

Women suffering from the painful effects of endometriosis typically have to wait over eight years before receiving a diagnosis.

MSPs have heard more should be done to tackle the debilitating condition, which affects an estimated 1.5 million women across the UK.

The condition is where tissue, similar to the lining of the womb, starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Between 30 and 50 per cent of women affected by infertility suffer from endometriosis.

There is no definite cure, and the cause is still unknown.

A members’ debate on the condition has now been held in the Scottish parliament.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has contributed to the discussion.

She has emphasised the long average wait of eight and a half years for diagnosis, and the need for wider information about the condition.

Last summer Ms Wishart met the North Highland support group for Endometriosis UK.

During the debate Ms Wishart said: “Unfortunately, too many are led to believe that their debilitating symptoms are just something they have to put up with.

“Girls’ education can be impacted if endometriosis forces them to take one week off a month from school to cope with the chronic pain.

“Encouraging openness and breaking down taboos around women’s health issues so those affected know when to seek help is so important.

“Misconceptions need addressing, and medical staff need training to spot signs of endometriosis sooner.

“Plainly, we must do better than averaging eight and a half years for a diagnosis of endometriosis.”

