Five new PCR positive Covid cases

Shetland has recorded a further five Covid cases today (Thursday, 13th January) on positive PCR tests.

Today is the first day in which the Scottish government has included figures for positive lateral flow tests (LFTs) since it announced people would no longer have to take a follow-up PCR if they tested positive.

Figures have been down in recent days, in Shetland and nationally, with the lack of positive LFT figures expected to have contributed to that.

But no breakdown of the LFT figures has been provided, so it is unclear how many of Scotland’s positive LFTs were in Shetland today.