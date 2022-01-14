News

In this week’s Shetland Times

6 hours 20 min ago
In today’s (Friday, 14th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • A postie has been described as a “superhero” after he saved the life of one of the women on his rounds.
  • A couple looking to build their dream home in Whiteness say they are “relieved” after councillors voted to overrule planning officials.
  • Councillor Amanda Hawick is to take on a role at a London magazine – but still expects to stand for re-election in May.
  • Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has said Boris Johnson’s position as Prime Minister is “untenable”.
  • NATURE – There’s a look back at 2021 in wildlife and nature images.
  • SPORT – Teenager Spencer Moreland talks about swapping Lerwick Rangers for St Johnstone, walking out on the Hampden pitch and how talent in Shetland needs to be scouted more by the mainland.
  • SPORT – New Shetland Football Association president George Smith talks about what needs to be happen before a successful season can go ahead.
