South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ called off again

Light-up ahead of the Bill Procession. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The 2022 South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) festival has been called off.

It is the third year in a row that the event has had to be postponed due to Covid.

In a statement, the festival’s committee said it was with “regret” that they had decided to cancel the event.

“The well-being and enjoyment of the festival for all those participating, supporting and attending the event is our top priority and this cannot be guaranteed with the ongoing concerns and uncertainty regarding coronavirus restrictions,” it added.

The festival, which traditionally takes place on the second Friday in March, is the last of the major fire festivals to be cancelled this year.