Partick Thistle ground less than pitch perfect compared to Clickimin, says councillor

Robbie McGregor

A televised match between Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock became the subject of discussion during a town hall meeting this week.

But members were not straying from the main subject at hand.

Instead, state of the grounds at Firhill was compared with the much more favourable condition of the pitches in the isles, including the Clickimin.

South Mainland councillor Robbie McGregor raised the issue during Monday’s education and families committee.

Councillors were discussing the latest sports and leisure service report, which went before members.

Drawing the attention of chairman George Smith – who has, himself, taken on a high-profile role in the sport as president of the Shetland Football Association – Mr McGregor sought leave to discuss their “mutual interest” in the beautiful game.

Mr McGregor said recognition being given to the quality of parks and pitches deserved “beefing up”.

“I happened to be reading my papers for this meeting on Friday evening, when the Partick Thistle/Kilmarnock game was on television,” he said.

“I observed the state of the playing surface at Firhill, and it flashed through my mind what the Clickimin surface is like.”

He said staff should be offered “the warmest congratulations” for maintaining such high quality grounds.

“I do not understand why we have a climate like we have here and are able to produce football surfaces.“I’m sure this could be applied right across the board.”

Sports and leisure manager Neil Watt thanked the South Mainland councillor for his comments.

“I tell our young players that, probably, these are the best parks they will ever play on in their football career, because of the time and effort put into them.”