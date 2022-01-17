Headlines News

Partick Thistle ground less than pitch perfect compared to Clickimin, says councillor

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 29 min ago 0
Partick Thistle ground less than pitch perfect compared to Clickimin, says councillor
Robbie McGregor

A televised match between Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock became the subject of discussion during a town hall meeting this week.

But members were not straying from the main subject at hand.

Instead, state of the grounds at Firhill was compared with the much more favourable condition of the pitches in the isles, including the Clickimin.

South Mainland councillor Robbie McGregor raised the issue during Monday’s education and families committee.

Councillors were discussing the latest sports and leisure service report, which went before members.

Drawing the attention of chairman George Smith – who has, himself, taken on a high-profile role in the sport as president of the Shetland Football Association – Mr McGregor sought leave to discuss their “mutual interest” in the beautiful game.

Mr McGregor said recognition being given to the quality of parks and pitches deserved “beefing up”.

“I happened to be reading my papers for this meeting on Friday evening, when the Partick Thistle/Kilmarnock game was on television,” he said.

“I observed the state of the playing surface at Firhill, and it flashed through my mind what the Clickimin surface is like.”

He said staff should be offered “the warmest congratulations” for maintaining such high quality grounds.

“I do not understand why we have a climate like we have here and are able to produce football surfaces.“I’m sure this could be applied right across the board.”

Sports and leisure manager Neil Watt thanked the South Mainland councillor for his comments.

“I tell our young players that, probably, these are the best parks they will ever play on in their football career, because of the time and effort put into them.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.