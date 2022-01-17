Update: NorthLink crew member dies after illness

Ambulance crews and the Lerwick Coastguard team met this morning’s NorthLink ferry arrival from Aberdeen after a crew member fell ill.

The coastguard was called for medical assistance at around 5am this morning when the ferry was sailing past Sumburgh.

Sumburgh-based Rescue 900 helicopter and Lerwick coastguard team were alerted but the decision was made to wait until the vessel had docked to assist with the person.

The person was transported to Gilbert Bain Hospital by a Scottish Ambulance crew at around 7am.

NorthLink have confirmed the crew member died and next of kin have been informed.