That’s a wrap for drama Shetland

Shetland actor Douglas Henshall

Filming for the seventh series of the BBC crime drama, Shetland, wrapped up over the weekend.

Star of the show, Douglas Henshall who plays DI Jimmy Perez, announced the finale of filming via a tweet.

Spotted throughout the isle over the past year, filming scenes for the seventh series took the crew all over Shetland from Quendale to Nesting, Lerwick library and the sheriff court.

Responding to the tweet American Scottie Rich said: “I am so thrilled Shetland is back for a seventh season! If I didn’t have Shetland and Unforgotten, to name a few, I would lose my mind.

“Thank you.”