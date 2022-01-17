Virtual presentation to determine Shetland’s future

An all-encompassing virtual consultation on the future of Shetland will begin later this month, asking residents’ views on everything from housing and connectivity to climate change and land use.

The local development plan, which will shape the isle’s future for the next five years, will be launched later this month.

Development officer Jonny Wiseman took members of the development committee through the virtual community hall that will feature interactive posters, maps and live chat.

Mr Wiseman told the members that the use of a virtual community hall can “reach far more of the community more efficiently”.

He added that the online interaction allows for better analytics, is Covid safe and will be manned during weekday office hours and weekends to allow questions to be asked via a live chat option.

Housing piqued the interest of committee members, with Robbie McGregor asking if the six week long consultation could ask the public “if they have any innovative ideas for housing and rental needs”.

He added: “Housing is a major blocker to getting suitable people here to work for the council and our schools.”

However suggested sites for development concerned some members with Allison Duncan stating that he “had serious considerations when we have to construct buildings and homes on arable ground”, which he described as “very restricted”.