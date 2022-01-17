Headlines News

Virtual presentation to determine Shetland’s future

Stuart Prestidge 9 hours 45 min ago 0
Virtual presentation to determine Shetland’s future

An all-encompassing virtual consultation on the future of Shetland will begin later this month, asking residents’ views on everything from housing and connectivity to climate change and land use.

The local development plan, which will shape the isle’s future for the next five years, will be launched later this month.

Development officer Jonny Wiseman took members of the development committee through the virtual community hall that will feature interactive posters, maps and live chat.

Mr Wiseman told the members that the use of a virtual community hall can “reach far more of the community more efficiently”.

He added that the online interaction allows for better analytics, is Covid safe and will be manned during weekday office hours and weekends to allow questions to be asked via a live chat option.

Housing piqued the interest of committee members, with Robbie McGregor asking if the six week long consultation could ask the public “if they have any innovative ideas for housing and rental needs”.

He added: “Housing is a major blocker to getting suitable people here to work for the council and our schools.”

However suggested sites for development concerned some members with Allison Duncan stating that he “had serious considerations when we have to construct buildings and homes on arable ground”, which he described as “very restricted”.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.