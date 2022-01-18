Most Covid restrictions to be removed from Monday

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC.

Nightclubs will be allowed to re-open, pubs and restaurants will no longer require table service and limits on indoor events will be removed from Monday, the Scottish government has announced.

Indoor contact sports will also be allowed to resume, while adults will no longer be advised to only meet in groups of three households.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday afternoon that Scotland had now “turned the corner” on the Omicron wave.

She said that ministers had also deciding against extending the vaccine passport scheme at the moment.

It comes amid a major fall in the number of Covid cases being reported. Shetland confirmed another four PCR positive cases on Tuesday.