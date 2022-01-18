News

SIC should not be ‘hangers-on’ in climate change debate

An isles councillor has said the SIC should be “leaders” and not just “hangers-on” in the transition to net-zero by 2050.

Stephen Leask made the remarks at Tuesday morning’s environment and transport committee, which looked at the progress of the SIC’s net-zero route map.

Leader Steven Coutts had said it was “important” that the council retained as much control as possible in the debate, citing councillors bid for more autonomy in 2020.

He said only two members had not supported that ambition – of which Mr Leask was a vocal opponent.

Mr Leask said his “ribs were still sore from laughing” after Mr Coutts’ comments.

In the debate, councillor Davie Sandison urged council officials not to “jargonise” their reports in future, and to make the climate change conversation easy to understand for everyone.

He urged officials to communicate in “plain language”, adding people would “switch off and fail to understand what is being said”.

 

