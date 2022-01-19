Dangerous driver offers no explanation

Lerwick Sheriff Court

An “unusual” dangerous driving case has ended with a 21 month driving ban.

Ronan Wark, 21, of Harbour Street, Lerwick, caused serious injury to another driver after a collision on the Black Gaet Road where Wark was driving in the opposing lane.

Defence agent Tommy Allan told Lerwick Sheriff Court: “It’s quite an unusual case as there is no explanation for his driving. He hasn’t been able to explain this.”

He added: “There are no aggravating features, no excessive speed or dangerous driving, no alcohol or drugs.”

In other cases the dangerous part of the charge would include speeding, taking corners blind or reckless overtaking manoeuvres, all absent in this case.

As such Mr Allan told the court the only other case he could compare it to was one in which the offending driver fell asleep, but otherwise was not driving dangerously.

Mr Allan also told the court “there was nothing requiring intervention in other aspects of his life”.

Wark, who has not driven since the incident, was said to be “in a state of shock” when he read the victim impact report.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said: “It’s almost incomprehensible to the manner you have driven but can offer no explanation to how this happened.”

He placed Wark under a community payback order for 15 months and banned him from driving for 21 months.

He also ordered him to complete 210 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a custodial sentence.