Guilty plea in child porn case

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A background report was called on a 29-year-old Lerwick man who videoed his computer screen while viewing child pornography sites.

Nathan John Bryant, of Burnside, pleaded guilty at Lerwick Sheriff Court to taking or permitting to be taken indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between 19th June 2014 and 17th September 2020.

Following a tip off, police searched Bryant’s address and his electronic devices and found three downloaded indecent images featuring children as young as eight naked and in sexual poses.

Cyber crime analysis also found three videos, one containing the highest A classified material with infants as young as one.

The videos had been taken by using a screen shot video application and were unusual in that the seven minute long video was of Bryant accessing websites showing still images, including those on a Russian pre-teen hardcore site.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court that upon arrest Bryant told police he had “inadvertently” accessed the sites and the images had “automatically downloaded”.

Mr MacKenzie also said Bryant suggested that he had allowed others to access his computer to “remotely view” web pages.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had co-operated fully.

Bryant has been placed on the sexual offenders register and has had his devices seized.

Sentencing will take place on 2nd March following a criminal justice social work assessment.