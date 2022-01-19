Headlines News

HES withdraws space port objection

Ryan Taylor 18 hours 19 min ago 0
Photo: SaxaVord UK Spaceport

An objection from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to plans for the proposed space centre in Unst has been withdrawn.

HES has removed its objection after a revised scheme of works was drawn up and discussions were held with those behind the plans.

HES initially objected due to the “extensive and adverse” impact on the cultural significance of Skaw radar station in Unst.

However, SaxaVord Space Port (SVSP) is known to have been working to overcome key objections.

The RSPB has also removed its objection to the space port after revised plans showed no launches would take place during a key breeding period for protected birds.

Chief executive of SaxaVord UK Spaceport, Frank Strang said: “We are obviously delighted that after many months of investigation and diligence, HES has withdrawn its objection and we look forward to councillors making a determination on this nationally and internationally significant project.

“Shetland has a huge opportunity to lead the way in small satellite launch in Europe and we must move quickly to maintain that advantage for Scotland and the UK.”

